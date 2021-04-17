AUBURN — The annual dinner and fundraiser for Alliance Industries Inc. is planned for Saturday, May 8, from 4-7 p.m. or until the food is gone at the DeKalb Horsemen's Association, 5873 C.R. 427, Auburn.
The menu will feature a chicken-and-noodles dinner, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, applesauce and pie for a freewill donation. Car-side pickup is available, as is dine-in with limited seating.
Other activities include a bake sale and raffle. First prize in the raffle is a 9.4-cubic foot chest freezer, half hog and quarter beef; second prize is a quarter beef and a Party Plus gift basket. Third prize is a 32-inch LED HDTV and a movie night basket. Winners will be drawn at 6 p.m. on May 8. Entrants need not be present to win.
The fundraiser is sponsored by Steel Dynamics Inc.
Alliance Industries Inc. is a sheltered workshop for the disabled serving DeKalb County and the surrounding area.
