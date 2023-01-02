WATERLOO — Four people — including two juvenile children —were taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries following a two-vehicle crash at 5:34 p.m. Friday on Interstate 69, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Ruth D. Martin, 60, of Auburn, complained of neck pain. Ashley A. Kirtley, 37, of Edgerton, Ohio, complained of back pain. Two minor children, ages 2 and 4, were also taken to the hospital to be examined.
Police said Kirtley, driving a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse, was slowing with traffic at the 332 mile-marker. Martin was following behind in a 1994 GMC. Police said Martin’s vehicle rear-ended Kirtley’s vehicle due to wet road conditions.
The juvenile children, both passengers in the Kirtley vehicle, were transported to the hospital to be checked out.
Martin’s vehicle was determined to be a total loss. Kirtley’s vehicle sustained an estimated $8,000 in damage.
County police were assisted by the Waterloo Fire Department and Parkview EMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.