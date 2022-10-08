Waterloo Lions selling nuts through Oct. 25
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Lions Club are holding their annual holiday nut sale. Proceeds will benefit the Waterloo Fire Department and other Lions Club projects.
Nuts may be ordered by texting 925-6954, calling the same number after 5 p.m., or mailing an order form before Oct. 25 to Susan Steinman, 1208 Eckhart Ave., Auburn, IN 46706. The order deadline is Nov. 1.
For sale are pecan halves for $10; pecan pieces for $10; jumbo cashews for $10; English walnuts for $8; deluxe mixed nuts (no peanuts) for $9; and double-dipped chocolate-covered peanuts for $7.
Payment is not needed until the pick-up date. Those placing an order will be notified of the pick-up date in late November or early December. Pick-up will be at Waterloo First Grace Church, 300 W. Maple St.
