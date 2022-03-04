AUBURN — A blueprint filled with some lofty goals and others obtainable quickly for the city of Auburn’s Parks and Recreation Department was recently completed after two years of research.
The Auburn Parks and Recreation Department presented its 2022-2026 master plan during a joint meeting between the Auburn Common Council, Auburn Board of Works and Public Safety and the Auburn Parks and Recreation Board Thursday night.
Eric Ditmars, Auburn Parks and Recreation Department superintendent, said the process of completing the 200-page document started in December 2020 as the department worked to upgrade its former plan.
“This is the first time we have taken a good look at our parks across the city,” Ditmars said during an interview Thursday.
He said the goal of the plan was to provide a document which could be used as the city plans for the improvement of its park system in the next five years and beyond.
He said the extension of the city and county’s trail system was a major priority of residents who responded to a community survey. With the extension of the trail system residents recommended connecting the city’s parks together with the system.
“This follows a national trend,” Ditmars said.
The city currently has some four and a half miles of trails, plus the Auburn-Waterloo Trail and Greenhurst Commons.
A trail counter, located on the Rieke Park Trail tracks, those who are using the trail with an average of 60-100 people a day using it.
“We are seeing more and more people using the trail,” he said.
Other areas of focus brought forth by the community were the updating of outdated park amenities, improving park entrances, creating a diversified funding source for long-term financial sustainability and the creation of new facilities.
Ditmars said although some of the goals are lofty, others can be accomplished in the short term.
The city’s park’s system currently includes over 180 acres of park land, five of which are community parks (6.2-66 acres), five neighborhood parks (0.67-9.8 acres) and four special recreation areas — Courtyard Park, Carr Fields, Eckhart Park disc golf course and Auburn Gear Park (to be developed).
Data collected during the process showed that 43.7% of those surveyed utilize Rieke Park most often, followed by 36.5% Eckhart Park, 6.6% Thomas Park, 5.4% Smith Acres Park, 1.2% Memorial Park and 3% stated they don’t utilize the community parks.
The survey showed that the majority of the people surveyed don’t utilize neighborhood parks. The two neighborhood parks with the largest use were Riley Park 17.4% and Don Lash Park 12.6%.
The plan also includes a wish list of projects for city administration, including a planned renovation and addition to Eckhart Park. The renovation of the park is in its infancy as the city has purchased the DeKalb County Highway Department land and will take ownership of it when the highway department renovates land the county purchased in Waterloo.
The city is also looking to move its street department to transform the land on the north side of Eckhart Park into additional park land. The vision would be for one large park that encompasses the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum and the NATMUS Museum.
Renderings include a community center, basketball courts, youth center and more.
Ditmars said the project is of high priority for the city’s administration.
Renderings in the plan also include Mayor Mike Ley’s proposed reconstruction of land along Cedar Creek in downtown Auburn. The vision would connect downtown, the DeKalb County Fairgrounds and Eckhart Park with Cedar Creek.
The plan also includes renderings for improvements and upgrades at each of the city’s parks.
Ditmars said the master plan is a necessity for the city, because it will allow them to apply for grants through the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
The plan can be found on the city’s website, under the Parks and Recreation Department board meeting section for March 3.
