INDIANAPOLIS — Dr. Valerie McCray has announced her candidacy for U.S. Senate, running for the Democratic party’s nomination.
If elected, McCray would be the first African-American woman to represent Indiana in Congress.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
INDIANAPOLIS — Dr. Valerie McCray has announced her candidacy for U.S. Senate, running for the Democratic party’s nomination.
If elected, McCray would be the first African-American woman to represent Indiana in Congress.
An Indianapolis resident, McCray earned her doctorate from the University of Michigan and has been a clinical psychologist for 25 years, specializing in trauma and serves military veterans, inmates, LGBTQ and non-binary clients, and families dealing with violence, drug addiction, and severe mental illnesses. She believes many of these issues can be improved with actions in Congress.
“In this climate of gut-wrenching controversy, hostility, fear, distrust, and extreme intolerance, Dr. McCray is committed to what she calls radical sensibility. Listening through all the drama, being calm, and working towards sensible solutions have been her job for 25 years as a psychologist. These same skills are urgently needed in Washington,” according to a news release.
“The most important job ahead for our Congress, hands down, is H.J. Res. 13, which amends the Citizens United vs. FEC Supreme Court Decision, that allowed corporations and wealthy donors to donate unlimited funds. Until we amend this, we will continue to see elected officials posturing all while working on behalf of the big donors and not for the people they claim to represent,” Dr. McCray said.
Dr. McCray said she plans to address the affordable housing crisis, medical bills, education deficits, student debt and low wages. She believes establishing new ethical standards in politics, media, AI, and especially in our highest court, is urgent. Dr. McCray said she also plans to focus on the health and safety of women, especially missing and exploited Black, Brown, and Indigenous women.
“Despite her obvious astounding academic persona, she is driven by compassion and directed by an incomparable moral standard. I have been privy to her tireless commitment to other human beings and the improvement of life for all. She is trustworthy in an age where trust and transparency are almost obsolete,” said Rosita Criss.
The seat is currently held by Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Braun. Braun has announced his intentions to seek the GOP nomination for Indiana governor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.