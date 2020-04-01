Auburn native Kristi McCart narrowly missed the $25,000 consolation prize for this season’s episode of “The Biggest Loser” reality TV show.
The season finale Tuesday on the USA Network revealed that McCart lost 73 pounds — from a starting weight of 264 pounds to 191, for a loss of 27.65%.
That left McCart as the runner-up for the at-home prize, which rewarded contestants for continuing to lose weight after they were eliminated from the main competition of 12 entrants. McCart had lasted until the final five contestants.
Megan Hoffman claimed the consolation prize by losing 83 pounds — from a start of 290 to 207 — shedding 28.62%. McCart would have needed to lose 3 more pounds to win.
Jim DiBattista, a 47-year-old football coach from Philadelphia, won the grand prize of $100,000. DiBattista started the contest at 385 pounds and lost 144 pounds — 37.4% — for a final weight of 241.
In a reunion of the show’s contestants, McCart recounted how her husband, Tom, a fellow DeKalb High School graduate, underwent surgery 36 hours after she returned home from spending several weeks at The Biggest Loser campus in New Mexico.
“I really had to just focus on what I knew, which was nutrition and working out, and that became my control and my solace, and that’s what kept me going when the rest of my world has been chaotic and out of my control,” McCart said on Tuesday’s episode.
A blog about the show on the website heavy.com commented that McCart looked “amazing” upon her return to the show. Host Bob Harper commented on her confidence to wear a blouse with horizontal stripes.
McCart, 32, her husband and their son, Cole, live in suburban Tampa, Florida, where she practices law.
