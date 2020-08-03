AUBURN — American Legion Post 97 of Auburn celebrated its 100th anniversary with events Saturday at the post.
Special guests spoke during a ceremony that took place inside the post at 1729 Sprott St. due to a steady rainfall.
State Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, Mayor Mike Ley of Auburn and Legion Department Commander Allen Connelly addressed the audience.
Smaltz noted the numerous organizations and causes the post supports through its donations averaging $100,000 per year. He also mentioned his father’s military service
Ley expressed the city’s appreciation for Post 97. The mayor said he is committed to helping develop a war memorial on the site of a former post home near 9th Street and Cedar Creek.
Connelly reviewed Post 97’s history. The post received its official charter on Aug. 10, 1920.
The first meeting in a newly built post home on East 9th Street in Auburn, next to Cedar Creek, took place June 25, 1934. That building burned in an arson fire in 1993.
The current post home at 1729 Sprott Street was purchased June 10, 1994, and renovations began to convert a former machine shop into a Legion post. Then-Commander Gary Morton conducted his first meeting at the new location on Aug. 8, 1994. Numerous improvements have taken place over the past 26 years.
The four pillars of the American Legion are veterans care and assistance, a strong national defense, Americanism and children and youth, Connelly said.
“It would be easy for us to sit back and lean on our past successes as a reason for the Legion to continue to exist,” Connelly said.
Instead, members should be asking, “What will be the next Legion program to revolutionize the way we assist our community or provide additional resources and assistance to our fellow veterans in need?” he said.
“What can we do to attract enough younger veterans into our ranks to carry on the important programs of our organization?” Connelly asked.
“The work we do is too important, too vital, to fall by the wayside, and I am confident that, at the end of our second 100 years, we will still exist as a force for veterans and the communities in which they reside across this great country,” he said.
“We change lives” for veterans and their families, and for communities through millions of volunteer hours and providing emergency financial aid after disasters, Connelly said about Legion members.
“The need in Indiana is great. For the past three consecutive years, the American Legion’s Temporary Financial Assistance program has given more to our veterans than any other state in the nation,” he said.
“Post 97 founders did not set out to do the impossible — they set out to do what was necessary,” a century ago, Connelly said. “As we celebrate 100 years of comradeship here at Post 97, let us look forward with courage and optimism to the next 100.”
