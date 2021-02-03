CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Jessica Peterson of Auburn has been named to the dean's list following Mercy University's fall semester.
Located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Mount Mercy's 1,800-plus students come from around the globe. Popular undergraduate majors include business, nursing, criminal justice, education and social work. Master's programs are offered in criminal justice, strategic leadership, business administration, education, nursing, and marriage and family therapy. Doctoral programs offered are Doctor of Nursing Practice and a Ph.D. in Marriage and Family Therapy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.