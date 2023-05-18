Lepley earns master’s degree
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Teddy Lepley of Waterloo is among the 3,115 prospective candidates for degree who will attend the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee commencement exercises Sunday in Milwaukee.
Lepley will recieve a Master of Fine Arts degree from the Milton and Lillian Peck School of the Arts.
The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is the second-largest university in Wisconsin, with over 24,000 undergraduate and graduate students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.