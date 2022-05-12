The eastern part of DeKalb County figures to be busy with three big events planned Saturday.
The day begins with a pancake and sausage, biscuits and gravy breakfast from 7:30-11 a.m. at the Spencerville Community Club, 5629 C.R. 68.
The third annual Big Green Egg Festival, hosted by Kaiser’s Food Center, will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the International Monster Truck Museum, 541 W. Main St.
The event includes all-you-can-eat of 15 Big Green Eggs from the area’s top “Egg Head” cooks. Food includes brisket, wings, smash burgers, chicken, pork butt, nachos, Naan bread pizza, Detroit-style pizza, fireball grilled pineapple, peach cobbler, burnt ends, grilled garlic bread, filet steak tips, brownies and cookies, all cooked on Big Green Eggs.
Admission to this event is $20. The Big Green Eggs used at the event will be available for 25% off. Jim Weber and Erica will spin live music. Chapman’s Brewing Co. will have beverages.
The second annual DeKalb Eastern youth sports fundraiser, hosted by Gump’s Smokin’ BBQ, is set for noon to 6 p.m. at Butler Elementary School, 1025 S. Broadway.
This event raises funds for the Eastside Little League Football program, Riverdale Youth League, Bobcat Youth League of Butler and Eastside Youth League Cheerleading programs.
Gump’s Smokin’ BBQ will be available from noon to 6 p.m., with partial proceeds donated to the youth leagues. In addition, there will be games and raffles from noon to 6 p.m.
D.J. Daisy will spin music from noon to 4 p.m. A corn hole tournament begins at 1 p.m. There will be a dunk tank at 2 p.m. Trevor Hunt and Jason perform from 4-6 p.m.
The S.R. 1 yard sales has grown to stretch from Hamilton to Spencerville. Sales will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be food vendors at several locations and additional events in each community during the day. Indoor and outdoor booth spaces are available for this growing event.
For booth space rental information, contact the following individuals: Hamilton, Hester Stouder at 316-9868; Butler, Mike Hartman at 908-0109 or Connie Bungard at 645-1682; St. Joe, town hall at 337-5449; Spencerville, Chuck Dickerhoff at 908-1790. For general event information, contact Josh Berry at 615-9956.
