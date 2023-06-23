AUBURN — Paul and Carol Hoppe are very familiar with the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum and the ACD Festival.
In their lifetimes, they have owned several classic cars, including a 1933 Auburn and a 1937 Cord.
Friday, Paul, 96, and Carol, 94, for their 75th anniversary, were given ride in a 1930 Duesenberg Model J convertible sedan, driven by museum executive director and CEO Brandon Anderson.
“It’s been wonderful to be able to ride in one of them,” Paul said at the conclusion of their ride. “We saw a lot of parades. I never thought I’d ride in one.”
“We were the parade,” Carol quipped.
The Hoppes, who are lifetime ACDA members, live at Golden Years Homestead in Fort Wayne. Their ride was part of the facility’s “resident dream” program.
According to information provided by Jonah Crismore, the museum’s director of marketing and communications and Coleen Arribasplata, director of marketing for Golden Years, said Paul purchased his first car — a 1937 Cord.
Hoppe’s father reportedly was not happy with him and told his son it wasn’t worth anything, that the parts were hard to get and that he couldn’t afford the gas.
The younger Hoppe still worked on it as he could, and stored it in his neighbor’s barn when he was shipped off to the South Pacific during World War II.
In 1947, after his service abroad, Hoppe returned to Indiana and met Carol. Paul’s father worked at a grocery store with Carol and told her that his son was recently back from the war and didn’t have a girlfriend. He asked Carol if she might go on a date with his son. They got married on June 20, 1948, which was on Father’s Day. Carol said that was her gift to her father, “to get rid of me.”
Sometime after they were married, Carol made the comment to Paul that if they sold the Cord, they could use the money. She regrets that to this day, as Paul always would show the family another 1937 Cord that was on display at the ACD. Their daughter recalls it was in the far corner on the first floor and it was always the first official stop, and their dad would talk about his Cord and that he wished he still had it.
She said then they would wander through the Duesenbergs. Paul’s uncle, Gus Mittermaier, had a beautiful Duesenberg and Paul told the girls about how many coats of paint made that creamy, gorgeous finish.
Over the years, the Hoppes owned and restored a 1966 Mustang, a 1969 Pontiac LeMans, a 1954 Chevy Truck and a 1933 Auburn. Paul did a lot of restoration on the Mustang convertible, and had it painted candy apple red.
The Hoppes found the 1954 Chevy when traveling in Texas in the 1980s and they towed it home so that Paul could restore it.
Also, in the 80s they bought a 1933 Auburn sedan. It was dark blue with red wheels, but they had it repainted in the authentic colors of tan and cream as well as having it reupholstered. His family was only allowed to ride in it if they removed their shoes and checked that their jeans had no metal rivets.
The Hoppes participated in the parades and festivities in Auburn over Labor Day weekends for several years and made many good friends.
“We had a lot of fun and we met a lot of beautiful people,” Carol said.
They had friends who owned a Duesenberg, but the Hoppes never rode in it, Carol said.
Eventually, they had to sell the Auburn as it became too much for them to take care of, but they still enjoyed going to ACD Museum, as it was their favorite destination.
“It was wonderful,” Carol said of Friday’s ride. “It felt like we were doing 80 mph. We were told we were doing about 40.
“It sure rode much different than our Auburn.”
“Should we get out and give them the car back?” Paul asked his wife.
