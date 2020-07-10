CORUNNA — The Simple Servings free community lunch at Fairfield Community Center will resume ]Aug. 5.
A free lunch will be served on the first Wednesday of every month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eat in or drive-through take-out will be available.
The community center is at 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna. The lunches are hosted by St. John's United Church of Christ.
