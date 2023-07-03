AUBURN — DeKalb County Sheriff Brady Thomas Monday asked the DeKalb County Commissioners to approve a plan to place a second school resource officer in DeKalb Central schools.
But the commissioners hit the pause button, raising questions on funding for the officer’s benefits.
Thomas said the sheriff’s office currently has memorandums of understanding with DeKalb Eastern, Garrett-Keyser-Butler and DeKalb Central school districts.
“We supply one full-time deputy to those schools to provide SRO services. The school reimburses the county for their salary. The county does pay the benefits for those deputies,” Thomas said.
“DeKalb Central schools would like to add a second full-time SRO to their staff. The sheriff’s office would like to supply the deputy but they’d need to be replaced on the road,” he said. “What we’d like to do is take a full-time deputy that has the road experience and place them into the school … but we’d need to replace that deputy on the road to work that schedule.”
Thomas said providing a second SRO “would have a significant impact on the safety of the schools.”
In addition to serving in the schools, the officer also would be able to assist with emergency calls outside of the schools and assist with patrol duties at times when school is not in session, Thomas added.
Thomas said a similar MOU would be in place for the second officer, with the school district reimbursing the county for the officer’s salary, which would be about $55,000. The county would pay the officer’s benefits, which could range from $43,000 to $60,000, and would include pension funds, social security, medicare and insurance, Thomas added.
“I believe the added safety and security that a second SRO would provide far outweighs the cost,” Thomas said.
“Would the school be willing to pay for the benefits for the second officer?” Commissioners President William Hartman asked.
“I’m not opposed to a second officer, but if this is for the school, at least pay part of that benefit for the duration of the school year at least. That would be my recommendation,” he added.
“I think they should pay from the beginning of the school year to the end of the school year,” Hartman clarified on benefits funding.
“I think it’s a great idea to have another one, but the school’s the school with their tax money. We’re the county with our tax money. And even though they’re supplying the salary, you add up another 50 to 60 grand in benefits, I don’t think that’s a wise choice for our taxpayers,” said Commissioner Todd Sanderson.
“That’s a lot of money to lay out when we’re already short road deputies.”
Hartman said the county also would have to train the deputy that was hired to fill the road position.
“There’s nothing to be lost by asking the school if they would be willing to participate in the benefit side of things,” Commissioner Mike Watson said.
“At least for like nine months or something,” Sanderson added.
“I think we need to ask the school, in my opinion, the nine months. I think that would be very fair.”
“It’s something I can check on and report back,” Thomas told the commissioners.
Sgt. Bret Parker of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s office said a second SRO at DeKalb Central is “very, very necessary.”
“We live in a very peaceful community but I do not want our community to make the news because of that type of situation,” he said, referring to school shootings in other parts of the country.
“I understand the cost and benefits, the budget and all that, but looking at the big picture, I think the kids are more important, overall, than money, from my standpoint.”
Dave Holt of Waterloo said he supports a second SRO.
“I think we need one. I do agree with Todd — shared cost — and I think we should ask the school to see what they could do. But in the end, I think we do need another SRO,” Holt said.
