AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced three people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Monday.
Tina Miller of the 6100 block of C.R. 45, St. Joe, was sentenced to 1 1/2 years of incarceration for possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; 180 days of incarceration for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and 60 days of incarceration for possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time and are suspended except for 90 days, which may be served on community corrections. She was placed on probation through April 28, 2021, and was fined $1.
John E. Espy of the 4600 block of Spring Burn Drive, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 890 days of incarceration, all suspended except 30 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentence may be served on community corrections. He received one year of probation and was fined $100.
Jerry L. Campbell II of the 100 block of South Sheridan, Kendallville, was sentenced to two weekends in jail and fined $75 for operating a vehicle never having a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.