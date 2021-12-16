AUBURN — A Michigan man was sentenced to a total of 12 years in prison Monday for offenses including carrying a handgun without a license with a prior conviction, intimidation and being a habitual offender.
Dustin Austin of Spring Port, Michigan, pleaded guilty to the two Level 5 felonies, as well as a charge of possession of methamphetamine, also a Level 5 felony in a separate case. He also was found to be a habitual offender.
During a hearing in DeKalb Superior Court II, Judge Monte Brown sentenced Austin to a pair of five-year sentences for carrying a handgun without a license and intimidation. The sentences will be served at the same time. Brown imposed an additional five years for the habitual offender enhancement. Brown also sentenced Austin to two years in prison for possession of methamphetamine, to be served consecutive to the other sentences.
Austin received credit for 207 days served in jail while the cases were pending.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause, two alleged victims at the Ashley Deli told police that on March 5, a man, later identified as Austin, had pointed a gun at them.
During Monday’s hearing, Austin’s attorney, Gregory Cranston, said Austin had gone to a gas station and put some money into a machine, but it did not work. Cranston said Austin could not get his money back, so he took a doughnut.
When the gas station owner and his son confronted Austin at his car, they argued before Austin pointed a loaded firearm at the vehicles, then left the property, the affidavit said.
“He had no intentions of robbing the place,” Cranston said.
He said Austin accepts responsibility for his actions, is remorseful and apologizes to the victims.
DeKalb County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Neal Blythe said Austin has a significant criminal history that includes 15 prior misdemeanor convictions and four prior felony convictions.
Blythe said Austin has a history of violating probation and has been unsuccessful in programs such as home detention and work release.
“It seems he has a propensity for violence,” Blythe said, adding that Austin’s actions in brandishing a weapon were “a recipe for absolute disaster.”
Brown agreed, noting, “This could have ended tragically, I mean tragically … It was never justified in the first instance.”
As part of a plea agreement, charges of armed robbery, a Level 3 felony; pointing a firearm at another, a Level 6 felony; and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor, were dismissed.
