AUBURN — A DeKalb County Extension Homemakers program on “Card Making with Alcohol Ink” will be presented Thursday, March 18, at 6 p.m.
Joyce Doty will show participants how to make one-of-a-kind greeting cards using alcohol ink and Yupo paper.
Most supplies will be provided, but each participant is encouraged to bring a pair of scissors, a used-but-clean toothbrush and a face mask.
Each participant will be able to create and take home up to six cards. The cost is $5 per person. Participants should register by Monday, March 15, by calling Joan Hursh at 925-0617.
This event will be held on the lower level of the County Office Building, 215 E. 9th St., Auburn. The parking lot and entrance are on 10th Street. Handicap-accessible parking, an elevator and power-operated doors are available to accommodate people with special needs.
