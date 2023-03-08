Republicans hosting Coffee & Pancakes
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Republican Women will host the Republicans’ Second Saturday Coffee & Pancakes from 8-11 a.m. Saturday at the Auburn Moose Lodge.
The public is invited to meet city and town candidates. Freewill donations will be accepted.
