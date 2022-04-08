WATERLOO — With every stitch another prayer was sent to the people of Ukraine.
With 158 prayer shawls, lap blankets and traditional blankets draping the pews of Waterloo United Methodist Church, it is evident that hundreds of hours of prayers from across northeast Indiana, southern Michigan and Florida were sent to the residents of Ukraine.
Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Waterloo United Methodist Pastor Sam Weicht challenged the church’s prayer shawl ministry to do something for the people of Ukraine.
Weicht said God came to him upon praying about the war in Ukraine. He wanted us to do something to help the people.
He said the message he received from God was “do what you do best.”
That led him to challenging the church’s prayer shawl ministry. His challenge was to make 100 shawls.
“Bev thought I was crazy,” Weicht said, of Bev Castator, a member of the church’s shawl ministry.
Castator said the church’s ministry has lost membership over the years and she wasn’t sure how three members of the congregation were going to hit the challenge of 100 shawls.
A post on social media “blew up” and churches from across northeast Indiana jumped on board to help the church meet its goal.
Castator said the Amish community located around Centerville and Colon, Michigan heard of the effort and the women from the community began knitting. Michigan’s Amish community donated 46 shawls to go along with nine from the Factoryville Christian School, located in Athens, Michigan.
Blankets and shawls were also received from a church in Florida.
Castator said they also received several from St. Gaspar del Bufalo Catholic Church, in Rome City.
Hearing about it late Luanne Shull, a parishioner at St. Gaspar, said her congregation jumped on board.
She told a story of a parishioner who has ancestors from Romania who said the war held a close place in her heart.
“She said she would make them even if she had to do it 24 hours a day,” Shull said. “She made nine of them alone. Our pastor encouraged us to help support our brothers and sisters.
“We were all looking to help in some way. This really touched our hearts,” she continued.
St. Gaspar ended up delivering 25 items.
Castator echoed the sentiments of Shull.
“There are so many prayers in these,” Castator said.
“They were all stitched in love,” said Judy Crowl.
Those who participated in the mission used all of their skills to complete a wide variety of colorful blankets, lap blankets and prayer shawls. The group said they accepted everything that was sent.
Castator said those who don’t sew donated in other ways including providing monetary donations for supplies. The group also received help from Hobby Lobby which gave them a discount on materials.
After receipt of the blankets and shawls last week they were blessed on Sunday by Weicht, during Sunday’s service. Those that came from St. Gaspar were blessed by its church before being delivered to the Waterloo United Methodist Church.
Weicht said the items will be taken to Indianapolis next week, where they will be sent to Ukraine refugees in Poland, Germany and other bordering countries.
The ministry’s hope is that those Ukrainian refugees will feel the love from the United States.
Castator is hoping this effort will bring light to the church’s prayer shawl ministry, which provides shawls to area elderly, those living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities and generally anyone in need.
Anyone who wishes to get involved can contact the church at 837-6441. The church offers Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. and Sunday School at 9 a.m.
