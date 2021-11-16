AUBURN — A Coldwater, Michigan, woman received a 13-year suspended sentence and six years of probation for possession of methamphetamine during a hearing in DeKalb Superior Court II Monday.
Angel Mosby of the 400 block of Morning Glory Lane, pleaded guilty to the Level 3 felony charge as part of a plea agreement.
The court heard testimony that Mosby has turned her life around after being involved in the Women In Transition rehabilitation program in Angola.
The program’s executive director, Shelly Grant, said Mosby had shown an eagerness and willingness to participate in the program and has gone on to complete training that qualifies her to work with other residents in the program.
“She’s been doing a fantastic job,” Grant said.
“The residents use her to help with their journey coming into the program … she’s an asset to our program.”
Mosby’s attorney, DeKalb County Public Defender Mark Olivero, said Mosby is seeking a bachelor’s degree with the goal of becoming a licensed therapist.
He described Mosby as “an addict who has turned things around in a great way.”
DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner agreed Mosby “has clearly had a change of heart,” but noted that she had possessed 37 grams of methamphetamine, which Winebrenner described as a “dangerous amount.”
Judge Monte Brown accepted the sentencing recommendation contained in a presentence report, but cautioned Mosby of letting down herself and others if she fails while on probation.
“You’ve shown to me that with the right attitude, someone who is pretty broken … that with the right help, the right attitude, the right support — significant and life-long changes have occurred,” Brown told Mosby.
“You’ve shown me what you can do. Falling from grace from that level is going to have a pretty hard landing ... don’t let yourself down.”
