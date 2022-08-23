WABASH — More than 3,000 votes from DeKalb County residents determined the winners of Beacon Credit Union’s 11th annual Project Spotlight program.
Thanks to the engagement of the communities, Beacon Credit Union donated $1,750 to three charitable organizations/projects in DeKalb County.
This year’s winners are: first place, Alliance Industries Inc./DeKalb Association for Developmentally Disabled, $1,000. Second place is DeKalb County Humane Society, $500. Warm-A-Heart was the winner of a $250 bonus draw.
The program received about 93 nominations and more than 25,000 votes overall for charitable organizations this year during one month of voting. This year, the voting process was held during the month of July. The public was able to vote via social media, Beacon Credit Union’s website, or in one of its 19 full-service branches.
A check presentation was held Aug. 19 at the Beacon’s North Grandstaff Drive branch in Auburn with representatives from the winning organizations.
Spotlight is a program created by Beacon Credit Union that awards charitable organizations that reach out to provide valuable services to their communities. Nominations are taken from each community in which Beacon Credit Union operates a full-service branch. The community then votes to determine which charitable organizations receives funding.
In 2021, three winners were awards in each of Beacon’s communities.
