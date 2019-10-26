CORUNNA — The Corunna Church of Christ will host the Melton Family Southern Gospel Singers during the 10 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Nov. 3. Following the service, a meal will be served in the church basement.
Latest News
- MetalX adjusts to down market
- Walters still enjoys being in the fire service
- Fall weed control reminders on late- and prevent plant-acres
- Purdue scientists find efficient ways to turn woody biomass into fuels
- Reader disgusted with county commissioners' decision
- Thank you East Noble Band members
- Hickman remains dedicated to Angola's future
- Better than a loan
Most Popular
Articles
- Task force boosts area drug arrests
- Horse seized from LaGrange County farm healing
- Sheriff seizes 17 animals from LaGrange County man
- Lifetime of success: WN football players set pace for selves and peers
- K9 Country Salon relocates to Angola
- Lakewood Park wins first-ever regional title
- WN senior learns life lessons from golf
- Marching Hornets feeling confident in new uniforms
- DeKalb candidates invited to debate
- Getts is challenger in mayor's race
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Impeach President Trump?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.