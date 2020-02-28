AUBURN — Auburn Mayor Mike Ley announced Thursday who will serve on the newly-expanded Auburn Tree Commission.
The Auburn City Council has approved an ordinance that reactivates and expands the commission to seven members. The commission had been dormant and had only two members on its roster.
During Thursday’s meeting of the Auburn Board of works, Ley said Parks and Recreation Department Superintendent Eric Ditmars and Troy Ackerman of the street department will serve on the board.
The remaining five citizen members, appointed by Ley, will be Erick Nickerson, Peter Hathaway, Mike Bennett, Bill Ward and Jennifer Hathaway.
The commission is empowered “to study, investigate, counsel and develop and update annually, and administer a written plan for the care, preservation, pruning, planting, replanting, removal or disposition of trees and shrubs in parks, along streets and in other public areas.”
Ley said as publicity on the tree commission spread, the more interest he received from members of the public who were interested in serving as members.
“Since January, and particularly in the last three weeks, the list has grown a lot,” he said of interested parties. “People are offering a lot of good ideas … It’s really exciting to see the public coming forward and being willing to participate.”
Ley said in preparation for the commission’s work, he has been meeting with companies that are involved in tree work. The commission also will pursue grant opportunities for projects, he added.
The reactivated commission will conduct its first meeting March 16.
In other board of works business:
• Clerk-Treasurer Patricia Miller announced dates for Auburn’s spring clean-up. The schedule for collection will be: Monday, April 6, southwest quadrant, south of 7th Street and west of Cedar Creek; Monday, April 13, northwest quadrant, north of 7th Street and west of Cedar Creek; Monday, April 20, northeast quadrant, north of 7th Street and east of Cedar Creek; and Monday, April 27, southeast quadrant, south of 7th Street and east of Cedar Creek.
Miller said residents are encouraged to have items set at the curbside the day before pick-up begins. Republic Services will begin picking up items the morning of the scheduled Monday with the goal of having items picked up in one day. If pick-up is not completed in one day, it will continue the next day until finished. Republic trucks will make only one pass by each customer’s home.
• The board approved partial or restricted closure of roads in a neighborhood north of County Line Church of God’s Auburn campus behind Parkview DeKalb hospital for a 5-K run May 16 that is being hosted by the Auburn Parks Department in partnership with a car show presented by the DeKalb County Council on Aging.
The board also approved closing Cedar Street from 7th to 9th streets June 16-18 for the annual Strawberries in the Park festival and closing Michigan Avenue from Brandon Street to Indiana Avenue on May 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a memorial service for Classic City Automotive Inc. founder Lee Pontius, who died in December. A number of classic cars are expected to be at the event, the board heard.
