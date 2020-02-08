AUBURN — Parkview DeKalb Hospital has made a contribution to the Eckhart Public Library’s For Every Citizen campaign.
The support comes as construction crews and library staff put the finishing touches on the rebuilt and revitalized historic library building in anticipation of its reopening.
“Parkview DeKalb Hospital is excited to support the library capital campaign to ensure this cornerstone asset in the community can continue to thrive and offer a wide range of services for all,” said Tasha Eicher, president of Parkview DeKalb Hospital.
“This is so much more than simply a generous contribution,” said Vicki James, capital campaign co-chair and vice president of Eckhart Library Foundation. “Parkview DeKalb Hospital’s support is a vote of confidence for our board, staff, volunteers and construction team as we work toward the finish line. Parkview DeKalb Hospital’s contribution, combined with those from hundreds of people, businesses and institutions, has brought our library back.”
“Eckhart Public Library and our local hospital have been partners in bringing valuable programs and resources to the community for many years,” said Eckhart Public Library Director Janelle Graber. “We are so grateful that Parkview DeKalb Hospital recognizes and values that partnership, and we look forward to working together to improve the lives of people of all ages, in new and creative ways.”
The library’s interior was extensively damaged in a July 2017 arson fire caused by a firework. Intense heat and smoke from the resulting explosion and fire caused the loss of the library’s entire collection of books and materials.
Just days after the fire, the library’s board of directors voted to resume services at the teen and genealogy facilities, and soon relocated to a rented storefront in Auburn Plaza. The board also decided to carry out improvements to the library facility that had been suggested by the community during a strategic planning process prior to the fire.
Library leaders have less than $1 million remaining to raise toward the capital campaign, to fully complete the desired improvements to the library campus and set aside an endowment, or permanent savings account, for the maintenance of the historic building and campus facilities. Donations continue to be matched by The James Foundation. For more information or to contribute to the For Every Citizen campaign go to: foreverycitizen.org.
