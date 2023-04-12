AUBURN — By a 2-1 vote, DeKalb County Commissioners have agreed to sign onto an inter-local agreement with the Poka-Bache trail coalition.
Poka-Bache coalition chair Jennifer Sharkey said the group is in the “home stretch” of gathering inter-local agreement among the 11 communities that would be connected by the envisioned 81-mile trail between Pokagon State Park near Angola and Ouabache State Park near Bluffton.
Waterloo’s town council could consider the agreement at its next meeting.
“We have nine of the 11,” Sharkey said. “Amongst DeKalb County and the Town of Waterloo, we are pretty much there.”
The agreement featured only a few minor changes, but nothing that alters the original intent, Sharkey said.
Commissioners attorney Andrew Kruse said he saw no issues with the agreement. “It seems safe from a legal standpoint,” he said.
Commissioners Mike Watson and Todd Sanderson voted in favor of the agreement. Commissioners President William Hartman cast the no vote.
By voting to participate, the commissioners have the opportunity to appoint a member to the task force.
“Waterloo has pretty much has their trail part already done,” Rick Ring said. “We’ve got a large section of ours done or grants on their way. Fort Wayne has quite a bit done.
“I don’t believe it’s ever been the intention of the coalition that this task force would have some big budget,” Ring continued.
“The task force itself is not going to build anything. The task force’s primary goal is to coordinate the activity between Pokagon and Ouabache State Park (Bluffton) and all of the governmental units in between.
“If there’s additional trails to be built in DeKalb County — which there are — that’s going to be a responsibility of DeKalb County and whatever groups can come together to build those.
“Steuben County has a very active trail group, which at this point we do not have but we will have before the end of the year. They’re going to be responsible for getting that stuff built,” Ring said.
“We’re more of a coordinating body. Yes, there will be some expenses because maybe we will want to help hire an engineer, but I don’t think that will be paid for in full by this task force.
“It’s always going to be a matter of coordination.”
Once all the communities and governmental entities are on board, one of them will need to be the fiscal agent for all, Ring noted.
“Right now, if a budget comes through, it’s going to be a very small amount,” he said. Most funding will likely be through grants. Community groups can try to help local matches.
“I know as well as you do, the money’s limited,” Ring said.
“Another thing I think we need to point out is these government grants have specifications and engineering requirements on these that could probably double the cost,” Hartman noted.
“If you was to do it donation, volunteer or so forth, you could probably it for half the cost,” he said.
“You’re right. If you use the federal funding, there are a lot of rules for building,” Ring said.
Watson noted state Next Level Connection grants tend to be less restrictive. A similar grant was used for improvements to the Auburn-Waterloo trail.
“There’s a lot of opportunity for some creative or innovative ways to construct these facilities,” Sharkey said.
Sharkey hopes to organize a task force meeting later this month.
In other business, commissioners unanimously voted to allow Auburn Main Street to use the county’s parking lot on Saturdays only for the farmer’s market.
Kruse and Watson agreed the group should provide commissioners a copy of its liability insurance coverage.
