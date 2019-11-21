AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced 10 people for criminal offenses during hearings Nov. 14 and Monday in DeKalb Superior Court I .
James Martz of the 3900 block of Buell, Fort Wayne, was fined $75 for driving wile suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. In a separate case he was sentenced to 30 days, which may be served on community corrections, and was fined $1 for false informing, a Class B misdemeanor.
Brayden Shearer of the 1100 block of South Road, Garrett, received a 60-day suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $100 for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. His driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Kelsey Gaona of the 400 block of South C.R. 200E, LaGrange, was sentenced to 96 hours in jail and fined $75 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Paul Smith of the 4800 block of Turbo Trail, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 60 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentence may be served on community corrections. He was placed on probation through Nov. 14, 2020, and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Kenneth R. Croy of the 700 block of Peterson Street, Auburn, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 150 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentence may be served on community corrections. He was placed on probation through Nov. 18, 2020, and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Edward M. Bulkoski of the 9100 block of Cambridge Road, Chardon, Ohio, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 20 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation through Nov. 18, 2020, and was fined $100.
Jonah B. Werst of the 1000 block of Putman Street, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 60 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentence may be served on community corrections. He was placed on probation through Nov. 18, 2020, and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Janet L. Wooton of the 7800 block of Scottwood Court, Fort Wayne, received a one-year suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $100 for obstruction of justice, a Class A misdemeanor.
Lacey J. Issa of the 300 block of West Railroad Street, Garrett, received a 180-day suspended sentence, six months of probation and was fined $1 for possession of marijuana, a Level 6 felony.
Willie A. Jones of the 1100 block of Quincy Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 218 days in jail and fined $1 for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for time served in jail since Aug. 2. In a separate case he received a two-year suspended sentence, two years of probation and was fined $1 for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. The sentences will be served consecutively.
