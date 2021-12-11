AUBURN — Craig Lutz, a representative from Republic Services, was on hand at Thursday’s board of Public Works and Safety meeting to update city employees on services and to answer questions.
Lutz said the company is still living in the “pandemic mindset” as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect everything the company does.
The volume of trash being set by the curb for residential pickup is still up 5-7%.
“It doesn’t sound like a lot, but it puts stress on the entire system,” he said.
The biggest issues faced by Republic Services in the current climate are supply chain issues and the need for employees and CDL-certified drivers. Drivers with CDL licenses have decreased nationally 55% since the pandemic.
He said the supply chain issues range from replacement totes, vehicles and parts.
“We are all living in that environment and it is no different in ours,” Lutz said.
The one thing that has rebounded in 2021 is the recycling business and the commodity market. With that, Republic Services is encouraging residents to continue to recycle.
He said the recycling market is all about cleanliness and the acquisition of good quality materials.
“The mills only want the best of the best,” Lutz said.
He pointed residents to Republic Services’ website, recyclingsimplified.com, which has information on how to recycle items the right way.
Here are a few recycling tips:
• Paper and cardboard — flatten cardboard; newspapers, magazines and paper must be clean and not contaminated by food, liquid or waste. Paper can’t be recycled if it’s mixed with other materials. Remove the bubble wrap or plastic windows before recycling.
• Metal cans — before recycling food and drink cans, remove paper or plastic labels and clean out any residual materials. Recyclables don’t need to be thoroughly washed, but they do need to be dry so they don’t contaminate other items.
• Plastic — plastic containers like water bottles, milk jugs and detergent containers can be recycled. Flexible plastics like grocery bags, bubble wrap and Styrofoam require special handling and can’t be recycled curbside. It you can poke your finger through the plastic, it doesn’t belong in the recycling container.
Lutz said one of the biggest items that are recycled improperly are used pizza boxes which feature food residue and grease. These cardboard boxes can not be recycled.
Republic Services will again be picking up live Christmas trees for recycling after Christmas. Trees have to be bare of any ornaments, lights or garland. They will be picked up on Monday Jan. 10 and Jan. 17. Republic Services is asking residents to cut trees in 4-foot sections to make it easier to pick up.
