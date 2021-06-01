AUBURN — Only one DeKalb County resident was diagnosed with a new case of COVID-19 over the Memorial Day weekend, a health official said.
“A new record for us. We have never had two days in a row of no cases,” DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder said Tuesday.
The county ended May with 148 new cases, an average of 4.8 per day.
The weekend’s new patient brings the total to 4,397 DeKalb County residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the first local case was reported March 24, 2020.
