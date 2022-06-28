COLUMBIA CITY — A LaOtto man with ties to an Auburn church plead guilty Monday to two counts of child molesting and one county of attempted child molesting in Whitley County Circuit Court.
Steven F. Ardheurumly, 67, of LaOtto, was arrested on child molestation charges in August 2021.
KPC Media Groups’ church directory, which runs in our Saturday publications, listed Ardheurumly as the pastor of Heritage Community Church at the time of his arrest. The church has since disbanded.
Ardheurumly will be sentenced on Aug. 8 at 9 a.m. in Whitley County Circuit Court.
The first two incidents are reported to have happened between January 2010 and March 2013 involving a child under the age of 14.
The third count against him involved another child under the age of 14, which occurred between 2016 and 2021.
