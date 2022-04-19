AUBURN — One of the largest youth development organizations in the United States — which can be found in all 92 Indiana counties — is accepting open enrollment.
Enrollment for DeKalb County 4-H is open for students in grades kindergarten through high school through May 15. The purpose of the 4-H program is to provide youth with hands-on learning experiences to help build life skills for the future.
Students enrolled in any of the county’s many 4-H clubs have numerous opportunities throughout the year to be involved through after school programs, 4-H camps, workshops and programs that focus on unique topics.
DeKalb County 4-H youth can take part in summer judging for any of the county’s 30 different 4-H projects. In the fall, 4-H members can participate in the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair to exhibit livestock.
Youth in grades 3-12 are able to join regular 4-H, and youth in grades K-2 are able to join Mini 4-H. For more information, visit Purdue Extension DeKalb County 4-H on Facebook and Purdue Extension DeKalb County for more information regarding the program.
Those interested in enrolling in the 4-H program, visit v2.4honline.com. There is a $25 fee per child to enroll (up to three children, $10 for each additional child). If you have any questions, contact the Purdue Extension DeKalb County office at 925-2562.
The 4-H program is always looking for new adult volunteers to help grow the program. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact the extension office.
Important upcoming 2022 4-H dates include:
• May 15 — 4-H online project/4-H registration deadline;
• June 8-10 — Northeast Indiana 4-H camp (grades 3-6);
• July 18-21 — DeKalb County 4-H summer judging; and
• Sept. 26-Oct. 1 — DeKalb County Free Fall Fair.
