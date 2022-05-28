AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced 20 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I May 16-25.
Walter Bryan of the 4800 block of Old Hickory Lane, Fort Wayne, was fined $100 for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Nickolas Layton of the 9200 block of Colhester Terrace, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 730 days in prison for battery, a Level 6 felony, and 547 days in prison for identity deception, a Level 6 felony. The sentences must be served consecutively. He received credit for 219 days served in jail while the case was pending.
Rebecca Ice of the 400 block of West Tamera Lane, Ellettsville, received a 60-day suspended sentence and was placed on probation for one year for possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Seth Scher, whose address is listed in court records as the DeKalb County Jail, was fined $50 for invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. In a separate case, he was sentenced to 547 days in jail, all suspended except 166 days for domestic battery, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 83 days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Lyric Shroads of the 5300 block of C.R. 11, Garrett, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 110 days, for battery, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for 55 days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 255 days.
Matthew Braun of the 700 block of West Easy Way, Pleasant Lake, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 90 days, for non-support, a Level 6 felony.
D. Shawn L. Maxey of the 1300 block of North Dearborn Street, Indianapolis, was sentenced to eight days in jail, with credit for four days served, for public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
David Sosh of the 1800 block of South Danville Bypass, Danville, Kentucky, was sentenced to two years in jail, all suspended except 22 days, for strangulation, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 11 days served in jail while the case was pending and was placed on probation for two years.
Michelle Cain of the 5300 block of Gaywood Drive, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, all suspended except one year, for fraud, a Level 6 felony. She was placed on probation for one year.
Reuben Schmucker of the 13000 block of Ehle Road, New Haven, was fined $25 for the unlawful taking of a wild animal without a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Parker Schilling of the 700 block of South Center Street, Waterloo, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 353 days.
Thomas Lantz of the 1100 block of Elm Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with credit for one day served while the case was pending, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration having a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Maryann Ware of the 800 block of Madison Street, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to four days in jail, with credit for two days served, and fined $100 for reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
Kayla Adkins of the 4900 block of Lima Road, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 60 days, for possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and prostitution, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for 18 days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Floyd Mason Jr., whose address is listed in court records as the DeKalb County Jail, was sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison, all suspended except 547 days, for intimidation, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 117 days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for one year.
Michael Baker Jr. of the 500 block of North Center Street, Waterloo, was sentenced to two years in prison for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony, enhanced by six years for being a habitual offender, for a total of eight years.
Madison Lorraine Hisner of the 3400 block of Woodgate Trail, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except two days which have been served, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to at least 0.08 but less than 0.15, a Class C misdemeanor. She was placed on probation for 363 days and her driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Jonathan C. Vanover of the 4500 block of South 600 West, Pleasant Lake, was sentenced to 120 days in jail, all suspended except four days which have been served, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to 0.15 or more, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 361 days and his driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Trever M. Dunn of the 500 block of East 500 North, Kendallville, was sentenced to eight days in jail, with credit for two days served, for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor.
Raylonna M. Wilson of the 4400 block of Alverado Drive, Fort Wayne, received a 60-day suspended sentence and one year of probation for possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.