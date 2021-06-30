Officers arrest 16
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 16 people from June 24-29, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Joseph Lawler, 34, of the 300 block of Depot Street, Butler, was arrested at 9:53 a.m. June 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Leslie Cook, 51, of Kimmell, was arrested at 11:12 a.m. June 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Dilyin-Roy Gallinger, 24, of the 2600 block of Broadway Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested 2:14 p.m. June 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Randy Smith, 32, of the 3000 block of South Harrison Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:14 p.m. June 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on resisting law enforcement as a Level 6 felony and a Class A misdemeanor; unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Ethan Cox, 29, of the 6800 block of S.R. 1, Spencerville, was arrested at 11:14 p.m. June 25 by Auburn Police on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Michael Jordan, 39, of LaGrange, was arrested at 9:23 a.m. June 26 by Garrett Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony with a habitual offender enhancement.
Marcy Hart, 39, of Kendallville, was arrested at 10:28 a.m. June 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Jeffrey Koontz, 51, of Princeton, was arrested at 2:15 p.m. June 28 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at the Class A and Class C misdemeanor levels.
Joshua King, 42, of the 200 block of South Ijams Street, Garrett, was arrested at 9:29 p.m. June 28 by Garrett Police on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Timothy Coleman, 46, of the 300 block of West Ensley Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 2:50 a.m. June 29 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Joseph Sanders, 37, of Waterloo, was arrested at 11:52 a.m. June 29 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Liam Lyons, 21, of the 2100 block of Pueblo Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:31 a.m. June 30 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at the Class A and Class C misdemeanor levels.
Barick Cummins, 38, of the 3300 block of C.R. 72, Auburn, was arrested at 4:32 a.m. June 30 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony; intimidation, a Class A misdemeanor and operating a vehicle while intoxicated at the Class A and Class C misdemeanor levels.
Matthew Burelison, 32, of Angola, was arrested at 8:52 a.m. June 30 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Kyle Conn, 37, of the 100 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested at 11:35 a.m. June 30 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Hollis Morse, 48, of the 300 block of Oak Trail, Garrett, was arrested at 11:35 a.m. June 30 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
