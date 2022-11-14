Homeowner injured in Sunday night fire

AUBURN — An Auburn man suffered burns and smoke inhalation after fire broke out in his home at 1106 Greg St. just before 7 p.m. Sunday evening.
Auburn Fire Chief Mike VanZile said owner Donald Jewel was home and was able to escape when the fire was reported at 6:50 p.m. Jewel was transported to the hospital by a Parkview EMS ambulance.
When firefighters arrived two minutes later, they found a large amount of fire in the kitchen and living area of the single-wide mobile home.
VanZile said firefighters were able to gain entry and quickly extinguished the blaze. The fire was placed under control at 7:02 p.m. and firefighters returned to service at 8:25 p.m.
The mobile home sustained major fire and smoke damage. The fire is being investigated by the Auburn Fire Department.
Auburn crews were assisted by Garrett firefighters, Auburn Police Department and Parkview EMS. Butler firefighters were on stand-by at Auburn Fire Station 1.
