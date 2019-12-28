In our New Year’s Eve edition, we’ll review DeKalb County’s five most significant news stories of 2019.
These stories finished just outside the top five, in no particular order. Look back with us and remember:
Humane society begins building new shelter
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Humane Society’s officers broke ground for construction of a new animal shelter Dec. 20 at the intersection of C.R. 11-A and C.R. 56, southwest of Auburn.
When it is finished, “We’ll be able to adopt out much healthier, happier animals,” director Kelly Collins-Ross told a group gathered for the ceremony.
With 6,000 square feet of space, the shelter will be able to hold more animals than the existing building near Butler. It will feature an intake room, quarantine room and a space for educational classes.
Shelter officers spent more than 2 1/2 years planning the new building, said DeKalb Humane Society President Carolyn Shelton.
To date, the society has obtained donations and commitments totaling $1,549,000 toward the building’s $2 million estimated cost.
Zoning board rejects change at auction park
AUBURN — A proposal to allow auctions of semi trucks and trailers at Auburn Auction Park was denied Sept. 4 by a 3-1 vote of the Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals.
Board members said they believed semi sales would alter the character of the district around C.R. 11-A and C.R. 23, south of Auburn, and negatively affect property values.
The decision blocked a proposal by Fort Wayne Auto Truck Auction to purchase the 150-acre site from RM Auctions, which has owned it since 2010.
The property is the site of two large collector-car auctions conducted by RM Auctions each year. Adding the sales of semi tractors and trailers required a special exception from the BZA.
“I don’t want to bring something like that into this neighborhood,” zoning board member Don Myers said. He joined Mary Hohler and Dave Schlemmer in voting against the special exception for truck sales. Only board Chairman Pete Kempf dissented.
“Is that the look that we want to have there — a more industrial look?” Hohler asked, describing the site as a gateway to Auburn from the south.
Veterans Park among changes for Waterloo
WATERLOO — A groundbreaking ceremony Aug. 14 launched construction of Waterloo Veterans Memorial Park, on the town’s south side at Center and Walnut streets.
As the shovel ceremony began, a bulldozer arrived on a flatbed truck, ready to begin digging the park’s pond and creating a sled hill from the soil it removes. The pond will be 12-14 feet deep at its deepest point and two-thirds of an acre in size.
Also to be installed are a drinking fountain, benches and accessible trails connecting the park’s features.
Coming later will be a veterans memorial, splash pad, longer trails and parking spaces.
Also in Waterloo during 2019, The Waterloo Redevelopment Commission set the stage for a potential transformation of downtown by purchasing the Ketch Kan Tavern building and the Warm-A-Heart building next door.
The town now owns the entire block of buildings on the west side of Wayne Street, north of the railroad. The commission purchased the former Hart’s grocery store, which occupies half of the block, in early 2017.
The town traded properties with Warm A Heart, which constructed a new building just south of the railroad to house its charity operations.
Also downtown, Casey’s General Store opened this year on the southwest corner of Wayne Street and U.S. 6.
Downtown Garrett fire leaves two people dead
GARRETT — A Feb. 10 fire in downtown Garrett claimed the lives of Billy B. Lawson, 64, and Wanda Lawson, 56.
They died on the second story of a building at 109 S. Randolph St., where they were sleeping in the living quarters where the fire ignited, Garrett Fire Chief Ted Christensen said.
The fire appeared to have been caused by an electrical cord, according to Christensen.
Christensen said he found two smoke alarms in the building’s second story, but neither was functioning when he discovered them after the fire.
A third person, a woman, was taken from the fire scene for treatment at a Fort Wayne hospital. She was found outside the building when Christensen arrived.
Former museum becomes Kruse PlazaAUBURN — Much will remain the same at the former Kruse Museums & Expo Center south of Auburn, its new owners revealed April 10.
However, many new features are being added as the building’s name changes to Kruse Plaza, the owners said.
The spacious building will become “the largest and most flexible event venue in northeast Indiana,” the three partners said at news conference.
The site also will serve as headquarters for Worldwide Auctioneers, Praxis Detailing, Perpetual Industries, Reppert School of Auctioneering and the J. Kruse Education Center.
Remaining in place at the 16-year-old building and grounds are the National Military History Center with its collection of World War II vehicles, Graceway Church, the International Monster Truck Hall of Fame, the Racing Museum and a display of Carl Casper’s Star Cars.
Partners John Kruse, Marlin Stutzman and Jason Bontrager purchased the building in December 2018 from founder Dean V. Kruse, uncle of John Kruse.
In early December, the Hoosier Air Museum moved most of its collection of aircraft to Kruse Plaza after closing its operations on the south side of the DeKalb County Airport.
Ford museum expands
AUBURN — Gleaming as brightly as its centerpiece car, a stainless-steel 1936 Ford, the Early Ford V-8 Foundation opened its new wings to visitors May 10.
In its 10th anniversary year, the museum south of Auburn more than tripled in size, adding two new galleries with 20,000 square feet of space to display dozens of vehicles.
Joe Floyd of South Dakota gave the museum his collection of 17 fully restored Fords, one of every model the company produced in 1936, plus three extras. The museum houses Floyd’s cars inside a replica of the Ford Motor Co. Rotunda in Dearborn, Michigan, which was destroyed by fire in 1962.
In the interior of the rotunda, the museum set up an exhibit with the theme of “Floyd Motor Co.,” a replica of a Ford dealership from 1936.
The other half of the expansion holds the foundation’s own collection of Fords from 1932-1953, when Flathead V-8 engines powered the automobiles. The museum has a mission to preserve the history of Ford Motor Co. and the culture that surrounded it in those Flathead V-8 years.
Shooting at officers earns 80-year sentence
GARRETT — A Garrett man was sentenced to 80 years in prison May 17 for the attempted murder of two police officers in Garrett in 2018.
Joshua D. Mumma, 42, had pleaded guilty to the attempted murders of DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputy Todd McCormick and Garrett Police Officer Alicia Castro.
Mumma was involved in a gunfire exchange with the two officers on the night of April 10, 2018. The incident started as a traffic stop for an equipment violation on Mumma’s vehicle.
McCormick sustained gunshot wounds that will permanently impair the function of his hands, but he has since returned to duty as a patrol deputy.
DeKalb Superior Court I Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced Mumma to 30 years with an additional 10-year enhancement for the attempted murder of McCormick and 40 years on the count involving Castro.
Senior housing, apartments coming
AUBURN — A senior living project is coming to 2144 S.R. 8 on the west edge of Auburn.
The Sterling Group of South Bend will build a 132-unit senior housing complex on the 10.7-acre site, along the south side of the state highway.
Patrick Hess, director of development operations for the Sterling Group, said the Auburn building would have apartments for independent living and assisted living, plus 32 units for memory care. It would operate with a staff of 60-70 full-time employees.
Management will be handled by Franciscan Ministries of suburban Chicago, which operates about a dozen similar communities in Midwest.
On the opposite side of Auburn, owners Mahesh and Dimpal Chaudhari of Auburn are building 20 duplex structures, creating 40 “upscale” units known as Sunrise Apartments. The 8-acre site at 3326 S.R. 8 lies directly south of DeKalb Health hospital.
New courthouse policy bans weapons, phones
AUBURN — Security screening to detect weapons came to the DeKalb County Courthouse on July 1.
A high-tech scanning system checks people entering the building through a remodeled entrance on its north side.
Despite complaints, county commissioners held firm to a policy forbidding the general public to bring cellphones into the courthouse. They also insisted that everyone except a few criminal justice employees must pass through the scanning cubicle every time they enter.
Commissioners President Don Grogg said Sheriff David Cserep II “has total control” over the policy. Commissioners affirmed their support for Cserep’s operating of the scanning system.
County quietly endures frigid ‘polar vortex’
AUBURN — DeKalb County’s coldest day of the 21st century on Jan. 31 turned out to be a very dull emergency.
“We didn’t have much going on today,” said Roger Powers, who at the time was director of the DeKalb County Department of Homeland Security. He now is the county’s Chief Deputy Sheriff. “We were driving around looking for stranded motorists and didn’t find many. A lot of people stayed home.”
Other public-safety agencies found a similar lack of emergencies.
Temperatures hit bottom at minus-15 from 7:55 a.m. to 10:35 a.m., according to the official weather station at the DeKalb County Airport south of Auburn. Wind speeds topped out at 22 mph, creating a wind-chill factor of minus-43.
Despite brilliant sunshine, the day’s high temperature reached only minus-8 in the late afternoon.
