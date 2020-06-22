AUBURN — DeKalb County Commissioners bought a new radio system for Central Communications dispatchers Monday, choosing an option that is cheaper by $300,000.
Their choice of a Zetron system came by a 2-1 vote, despite the pleadings of their Central Communications director to buy the more expensive system.
The Zetron system commissioners chose from J&K Communications of Columbia City will cost just over $292,000, compared to a $599,000 price for a system from Motorola.
“There’s a reason” the Zetron system costs half as much, Central Communications Director Brian Humbarger told the commissioners. “In my bones, it’s not the right choice. … If you want me to get on my knees and beg, I will.”
“Change is difficult. I understand that. But spending twice the money is difficult, too,” Commissioner Don Grogg told Humbarger.
“It will work. It’s going to be a little different,” said Commissioners President William Hartman. He cast the deciding vote after Commissioner Jackie Rowan said she favored the Motorola system.
“We will make sure Brian (Humbarger) will be happy,” J&K Communications representative Ted Hurley told the commissioners.
The commissioners listened to presentations from both radio companies for more than an hour. Later, the sales representatives argued with each other from their seats about the merits of their systems. After the vote, Motorola representatives asked how they could protest the decision, contending the systems are not comparable.
The commissioners’ attorney, James McCanna, said he believes their decision was supportable, adding that he was glad he did not have to vote.
Humbarger came to the commissioners last week, saying Central Communications’ existing Motorola radio system would be obsolete by the end of next year. He said Motorola was offering substantial price discounts for buying a new system by this week.
Friday, the DeKalb County Council voted 6-1 to place up to $600,000 for a new radio system in the 2021 county budget, allowing the commissioners to choose either system.
After speaking to the council Friday, Hurley returned Monday with two colleagues and made the case for buying the Zetron system. He said it could be configured with screens appearing just like the county’s existing system.
“Is it worth $300,000 more?” Hurley asked about the Motorola system. “I feel we can do just as good a job as Motorola.”
Motorola countered with a presentation by two representatives contending their system is superior to Zetron’s.
Humbarger argued passionately that adapting to a different manufacturer’s system could slow the response of dispatchers when they are under pressure during emergencies.
“Please don’t hinder my dispatchers by going with something that is completely off to the left,” Humbarger said.
In choosing Zetron, Hartman said he also was influenced by the price difference between annual maintenance contracts at $28,000 for Zetron and $68,000 for Motorola.
