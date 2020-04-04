AUBURN — While Eckhart Public Library is closed, library staff members say they are committed to bring patrons fun programming right at home.
Find the library on Facebook to check out its growing virtual programming for all ages, including: Babies & Books activities, Family Storytime, Learning STEAM, Kids in the Kitchen, and more. To find these and a growing list of program videos, click on the “Videos” tab on the library's Facebook page and see its many playlists.
The library's digital collections on Libby/Overdrive, Hoopla, and Kanopy are available to patrons any time. Users need a library card and 4-digit PIN number to get started on any of these apps. Anyone having trouble getting logged in or in need of additional assistance should email info@epl.lib.in.us.
