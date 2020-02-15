Monday
2 p.m. — City of Auburn Police Pension Board, annual meeting, Council Chambers, 206 E. 9th St., Auburn.
4:30 p.m. — Waterloo Plan Commission, Waterloo Town Hall, 280 S. Wayne St.
6:30 p.m. — Hamilton Community Schools board public session, 903 S. Wayne St.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
9 a.m. — DeKalb County Council Job Classification/Compensation Committee, meeting at the office of Human Resources, second floor of the DeKalb County Annex Building, 215 E. 9th St. Auburn.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, administrative office, C.R. 427, Waterloo. The agenda includes: permission to advertise for the J.R. Watson Elementary School project; 2020 technology bids; and 2020 budget review. A closed executive session to discuss personnel and safety will take place immediately following the regular meeting.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
7 p.m. — St Joe town board, Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
Wednesday
5:30 p.m. — Garrett Redevelopment Commission, City Hall Council Chamber, 130 S. Randolph St.
6 p.m. — St. Joe-Spencerville sewer district board, meeting at the Spencerville Community Club on C.R. 68.
7 p.m. — DeKalb County Plan Commission, Commissioner’s Court, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
Friday
1 p.m. — DeKalb Airport Authority Board, meeting at the DeKalb County Airport terminal building conference room, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn.
