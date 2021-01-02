AUBURN — Ideas seem to flow from Auburn Mayor Mike Ley’s mind like water in Cedar Creek after a snowmelt.
Several of the mayor’s many plans for 2021 lie a short distance from the creek that runs through Eckhart Park on the city’s south side.
Auburn opened the new Eckhart Skate Park in September, a project begun by former Mayor Norm Yoder, and it quickly became a popular attraction.
Ley wants to take that attraction even further — with a goal to expand the skate park by adding a dirt course for BMX bikes, possibly in 2022.
Concept drawings already are complete to show a landscaped spectator area beside the existing skating obstacle course. Sketches depict a renovation of the old pool house for use as a room that could be rented for private parties and space for a pro shop that would sell skating merchandise.
Ley calls his ideas “Skate Park 2.0.”
Immediately to the southwest, Ley looks at an unattractive space between the skate park and Auburn’s automotive museums and imagines something better. By eliminating fences and encouraging foot traffic between the attractions, Ley envisions “a great family-tourism-community space.”
Bordering that space is a long-vacant building that once housed a city electricity plant. The city has repossessed it from a private party who failed to meet his lease conditions, Ley said.
Martin-Riley architects and engineers, who work with Ley on many of his ideas, is studying how the old utility building with its giant, multi-paned windows might be used.
“We’ve got ideas cooking for that thing” if it turns out to be feasible, the mayor said.
Immediately north of Eckhart Park lies the headquarters of the DeKalb County Highway Department. The DeKalb County Commissioners spent much of 2020 searching for a new home for the department, with their sights now set on the east edge of Waterloo.
“I’ve got my target on that property,” if the highway department moves out, Ley said. “I’ve expressed to the commissioners that I’m interested in that at the point when they’re done with it.”
Auburn’s own street department makes its home immediately north of the skate park. Like the county, Auburn has outgrown its site.
“We’re looking for property — right now” to serve as a new hub for the street department, Ley said. It is not likely that any property now owned by city government would fit the bill.
A half-mile south from the park, busy Wayne Street reaches a CSX railroad crossing, where motorists often are delayed by trains that are stopped or creeping at walking speed.
A feasibility study for a railroad overpass is now in draft form, but not yet ready for public disclosure, Ley said.
Building a railroad overpass could require waiting several years for federal funding help. Ley is ready to ask out loud if the city should find its own funding to complete the project more quickly.
Improving traffic flow from the south into Auburn seems crucial to Ley, who expects rapid population growth in the rural area stretching six miles south from Auburn to the DeKalb-Allen county line. Auburn also is conducting a study of how to extend its water and sewer service to that region.
The city already has been expanding its Auburn Essential Services broadband utility to customers in Garrett. Ley said Butler could be next. And if someone is going to receive state incentives to bring high-speed internet to rural customers in DeKalb County, Ley thinks it makes sense for AES to do the job.
Back inside the city limits, Ley expects to watch the city’s new sidewalk replacement program grow in 2021. It replaced sidewalks at a discount for 21 homeowners in only two months of operation this fall and ended the year with a waiting list. Ley said this year could see grants for homeowners who need financial help with repairing their walks, and city-funded projects to build sidewalks in key areas, such as routes to school.
Keeping the streets safe in another way, Ley hopes the Auburn Police Department will create multi-agency drug task force, taking advantage of new Chief Doug Harp’s experience leading a similar force in Kosciusko County.
“We want to clean up drugs in our community,” but also deal with collateral damage to an offender’s extended family, Ley said.
“There’s a second piece to that. … What’s left behind?” after a drug arrest, he said. “I want to help deal with it, if we can.”
Ley wants to work with animal advocates to create a “trap-neuter-release” program for stray cats, driven by volunteers.
“We think there’s people out there that have the love of cats that will come forth and help implement that program,” he said.
Finally, Ley hopes an easing of the pandemic will allow him to move forward on two pet projects of a different kind. One would be the creation of a mayor’s youth advisory council to get young people involved in city government.
Ley said he wants to instill the Citywide Movement in Auburn in as many ways as possible. The faith-based project, already flourishing in Fort Wayne, would address “systemic problems” such as poverty, addiction and domestic abuse.
Like so many projects in 2020, “COVID has sadly supressed that,” Ley said about his goals for the Citywide Movement. “It pains me not to be able to move that in a bigger way.”
