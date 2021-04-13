Another really common co-parenting challenge is related to child support. Issues that are related to child support such as a new order, a modification in amount, obligee not receiving child support in a timely manner, or an ex possibly upset that an order requires them to pay, just to name a few.
The financial responsibility falls on both parents to meet the needs of their child(ren). There are formulas that courts use to determine a child-support obligation, and it shouldn't be assumed that a possible two-income household can all of a sudden go to a single-income household without an agreement about how the needs for the child(ren) will be met.
For co-parenting, this topic is sometimes when anger and emotions heighten during the separation or divorce process. Also for co-parenting, it needs to be understood that if one parent was a stay-at-home parent, there will be a need for that parent to adjust as well as beginning to get things in order. Example: childcare, employment, affordable housing, etc.
Mediation is a possible resource and a great way to come to reasonable agreements about those needs and changes. I, as a family law mediator, see this process as having incredible value. Who better to make decisions that are going to affect you, your ex and your child(ren), than you and your ex? "You're going to negotiate a whole lot more than the court’s going to give you," says Dr. Phil.
Based on the most recent data from the USDA and from Consumer Expenditures Survey, middle-income, married-couple parents of a child born in 2015 may expect to spend $233,610. That number is higher if projected inflation costs are factored in. From "spendmenot.com," low-income married couples spend $174,690 on average to raise a child. Low-income single parents spend $172,200 to raise a child. These projections are for raising a child from birth to the age of 17, but do not include college expenses.
When I go over this in my workshop, these numbers have remained consistent from when I first started instructing co-parenting education in March of 2016.
Parents must understand that a child(ren)'s needs will most probably not be met if there is no communication, or no agreements about those needs. The child(ren)'s needs should be first and foremost, no matter the parents’ income- earning capacity.
A common complaint from an obligor is how child support is spent. As a co-parenting educator, my response to them is this — child support is to help a/the custodial parent with the financial obligation to the child(ren). Courts do not require a parent to show proof that the child support they receive goes toward any specific expense. That being said, if a child's needs are not being met, the court may take a look at and or monitor the spending of a custodial parent who is receiving child support. There is a broad range of expense that a child- support obligation covers, and it is not just limited to food, clothing and shelter, although those are the "basic" needs for the child(ren).
Co-parenting can be difficult, especially when co-parenting with someone who is no longer a part of your everyday life, but the financial obligation to the child(ren) does not change because of that. What works for some parents is to let control over finances end at the onset of separation, so that this challenging issue does not get in the way of effective, healthy, respectful and responsible co-parenting.
I hope you all have a great week.
