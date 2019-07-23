AUBURN — Conserving a 105-year-old painting at Eckhart Public Library will be more complicated and expensive than expected.
Library officials have decided to proceed in spite of the unforeseen developments.
The 9-foot-wide mural by Hoosier artist Robert Grafton depicts library namesake Charles Eckhart at the Civil War Battle of Fair Oaks in Virginia in 1862.
Since its arrival at the library in 1914, the painting has been subjected to dust, grime and an ill-advised coating of urethane that darkened and hid its vibrant colors
The mural survived a devastating arson fire at the library in July 2017. As part of the fire recovery, library officials brought in respected art conservationist Debbie Selden of New York state to return the painting to its original beauty.
As Selden began the task this summer, she discovered it will be more difficult than first believed.
Library records showed only a “superficial cleaning” of the artwork had occurred in 1971, which included adding highlights to figures of Union and Confederate soldiers.
Examining the artwork under ultraviolet light, Selden determined that the painting had been cleaned in the past several times. Possibly in the 1940s, “somebody super-cleaned it” with harsh materials, she said.
Likely at the same time, areas of the painting depicting soldiers were repainted extensively.
“Usually, the guilty party that took that much paint off is the one that put the paint back on,” Selden said.
“It’s not 100 percent Grafton,” she said about the mural’s present condition. “It has been restored heavily in the past.”
Separation of the added paint from Grafton’s original paint is impossible, she wrote in a report to library officials.
“The repaint, unfortunately, cannot come off,” because the original paint would come off with it, Selden said.
“I recall when this was first explained to me, I got a little woozy and said, ‘I literally have to sit down,’” library Director Janelle Graber said.
Selden’s discoveries mean the cost of conserving the painting will increase signficantly.
“The board grappled with that decision,” Graber said about the library’s trustees. They looked at all options, one of which involved taking the painting off its frame and sending it to a laboratory for conservation. Another possibility was reproducing the mural as a replica work.
The trustees decided to have Selden continue with the conservation process. She will bring in a second expert to help her — in a project now expected to take 3-4 months.
“It’s just the right thing to do,” Graber said. “This was not an easy decision.”
She added, “Maintaining the historical integrity of the piece and of the building is the responsibility of the board of trustees. … The board was committed to conservation. We have a specific donor that is talking about underwriting the expense of having it conserved.”
Using that donation, she said, “Ultimately, it’s the Eckhart Library Foundation that has agreed they will cover the cost for the conservation.”
Selden believes the end result will be worth the effort.
“I think it’s going to be a beautiful piece,” she said.
Despite the paint added in past restoration attempts, Selden said, “The painting hasn’t been changed, in my opinion. It’s the same design. It’s just been … highlighted in, and some areas haven’t been highlighted in … (it’s) not 100% overpainted.”
She added, “Visually, it will still be a dynamic painting, because the composition’s great. That man knows how to make flow in his paintings,” she said about Grafton.
Selden already has begun the painstaking removal of the decades-old urethane coating, which had been applied over the top of dust and dirt.
“The painting sat for quite some time and developed a huge grime layer on it, and then this coating went on,” Selden said.
Removing the coating and grime has made a dramatic change from the artwork’s longtime drab appearance. Graber described the uncovered areas of the painting as “beautiful and light.”
Selden is not daunted by her assignment. She has conserved paintings that were in poor condition at the Library of Congress, U.S. Capitol and U.S. Military Academy. She worked three years on the Gettysburg Cyclorama, which, like the Eckhart mural, depicts Civil War combat.
Selden also labored for three years to save murals at Allen County Courthouse. Chuck Knox, who is supervising the library’s recovery from the fire, worked alongside Selden on the Fort Wayne project. He convinced her to come out of semi-retirement to save the Eckhart mural.
When she has removed all of the dark grime and coating, Selden will paint some areas of the library’s artwork to blend in with the entire piece. She will study better-preserved Grafton murals in LaPorte County and at Culver Military Academy to guide her repair work.
Improper treatment of paintings was very common in the past, Selden said. Professional art conservation did not begin until the 1970s, at the time she was starting her career.
“You’re lucky, from this time period, to have anything that survived the hands of others,” she said about the Eckhart mural.
With modern climate controls, future conditions in the library will be kinder to the painting, Graber said.
Library officials intend to make the most of the conservation process. Graber said plans call for Selden to present workshops about the project, and a photo display will be created on the library’s website.
“It’s an opportunity to educate our community members about the importance of conservation,” Graber said. “There’s going to be an opportunity for the public to see the work going on.”
Graber added, “I know we all look forward to seeing the painting, and it’s not going to look like anything we’re expecting.”
When the mural is finished, she said, “It’s going to be a gift for generations.”
