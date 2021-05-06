AUBURN — The DeKalb Doubletrees 4-H Draft Animal Club held a grooming and show preparation workshop at their May 2 meeting at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds.
Nicole Eslinger of rural Churubusco presented a clinic to 4-H members on how to prepare a draft animal for the show ring. Instruction included mane rolling and decorating, tail ribbons, general cleaning and showmanship techniques.
The Draft Animal Project is open to any youth eligible to enroll in 4-H and holds meetings on Sunday afternoons through August. Members are taught all aspects of care and showing a draft animal including driving skills.
A 4-H’er does not need to own an animal to join or complete the project.
For more information, contact the Purdue Extension-DeKalb County Office at 925-2562.
