AUBURN — DeKalb’s Monarch Fest will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at Greenhurst Commons, 1740 N. Main St.
The free, educational event is for all ages.
Two classes of DeKalb High School world bio students will present monarch interactive information and butterfly crafts at stations including: life cycle; butterfly gardening; milkweed in history; and Conservation Day of the Dead.
Lisa Conrad will demonstrate tagging and will have other monarch information and handouts.
There will be a table to recruit members for Monarch Butterfly Friends of DeKalb County.
Monarch Fest is presented by Lisa Conrad and DeKalb New Tech world bio students with support from Eckhart Public Library, Monarch Butterfly Friends of DeKalb County and DeKalb County Soil and Water Conservation.
In the event of inclement weather, the event will take place in the DeKalb High School auxiliary gym, door 24, 3424 C.R. 427, Waterloo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.