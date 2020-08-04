AUBURN — Continental will move its Contitech research and development operations to Auburn, creating an estimated 46 jobs.
Two ContiTech managers outlined the plan for an Auburn Common Council committee Tuesday night at City Hall.
Three technical centers now in Canada and Michigan will consolidate in a building at 207 West St., erected by previous owner Cooper in the late 1990s.
“We are planning that to be a world-class tech center once again,” said Scott Bykowski, head of research and development for the vibration control technology and noise insulation for Continental North America.
Bykowski said he formerly worked in the building for Cooper, which later closed down the research and development operations there.
The 46 jobs created by the move will pay an average salary of about $72,000 per year, Bykowski told the council committee members. The new employees will work in testing, prototype, design and product development.
The committee voted 3-0 to recommend a 10-year tax phase-in for approximately $4.25 million to equip the research and development center.
The Auburn Redevelopment Commission and the full Common Council will be asked to approve the tax incentive at three meetings in the month ahead.
“We have to invest in a whole new data center to run that Auburn campus,” including computer equipment, fiber-optics, presses and test machines, Bykowski said.
ContiTech specializes in vibration-control technology and noise isolation for the automotive industry.
The Indiana Economic Development Corp. also will offer incentives to Continental.
Based in Germany, Continental has sales of $7.5 billion worldwide, Bykowski said.
Continental purchased the Auburn research building and its neighboring manufacturing plant from Cooper-Standard Automotive in 2019.
