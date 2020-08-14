AUBURN — DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies are now the lowest-paid in the four counties of northeast Indiana, Sheriff David Cserep II said Tuesday.
Cserep presented his proposed 2021 budget to the DeKalb County Council, saying his department needs to be competitive in pay rates.
With a general fund of $5 million to operate a police force and the county jail, the sheriff’s budget ranks as the largest among county government departments.
Council members spent two days hearing budget requests from all county units. They will make final decisions in meetings Sept. 14-16.
After his presentation, Cserep said county officers now are paid less than Butler Police officers, who recently received raises to $49,736 per year for 2021.
Sheriff’s deputies start with a pay rate of $49,188 per year. Cserep proposed raising the pay for a second-year deputy to $50,000, which he said later would match the lowest rate in surrounding counties.
Cserep told the council he estimates it costs $80,000 in efficiency to lose a veteran office who leaves for higher pay. He said it takes a year of training for a new deputy to begin contributing.
“We’ve got to stop that bleeding,” Cserep said about turnover, as he proposed a pay schedule for 2021 and beyond.
Cserep presented the council with three options for his department’s pay scale. The plan he prefers would give officers raises of 3% after five years, 5% at both the 10-year and 15-year marks and 3% at 20 years.
“I don’t have that many who are over five years,” Cserep said about his force of 18 merit deputies.
Council members earlier this summer instructed county officials to hold their 2021 budget increase requests to 1.5%.
“You know that we’re going to do everything we possibly can, because we do appreciate our police officers very much,” Council President Richard Ring told Cserep.
Ring recalled that DeKalb County previously approved large pay increases for sheriff’s deputies two years in a row in an effort to catch up, but then surrounding counties raised their pay scales again.
“We know something needs to be done, but it can’t all happen at once,” Ring said.
Cserep said his least preferred option, with raises of 1% at five and 20 years and 3% at 10 and 15 years, would increase his budget by 1.8%.
“We’re diligent in trying to get our numbers to match the 1.5” while trying to make being a sheriff deputy an attractive career, Cserep said.
He said the costs of all his budget proposals are skewed by meeting the council’s goal of boosting first deputy pay to 75% of an elected official’s pay. In the case of the Sheriff’s Office, that would require raising Chief Deputy Sheriff Roger Powers from the current rate of $57,799 to $81,966.
Cserep also presented other budget needs for his police force and the county jail, which he called “the elephant in the room.”
“I do not want to be spending any of the money that I will be presenting” for jail needs, because the jail could be replaced in the near future, the sheriff said.
Cserep listed needs of $80,000 for the jail’s elevator, $19,000 for heating and cooling units and a need to replace a walk-in cooler.
“You need to do what you have to do to keep the jail going at least through 2021,” Ring answered.
Cserep said he has no hesitation in asking for $12,575 to install cameras that would monitor the outside of the courthouse.
“That is pretty clear, when we had an individual run out the back door and we’re trying to locate him,” Cserep said.
Cameras also would have been helpful for observing recent protests outside the courthouse from a discreet location, the sheriff added.
Cserep asked for a $5,000 budget increase for travel and training of officers. He said his department uses money from traffic tickets to pay for training, but income from fines is down due to issuing fewer tickets during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I don’t believe in promoting people without training them,” Cserep said. “We need to get these folks to leadership development so they can be leaders in the department and the community.”
