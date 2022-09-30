AUBURN — With flu season right around the corner, the DeKalb County Health Department is hosting several vaccination days during the month of October.
Those vaccination days will also include an Indiana State Department of Health Mobile COVID-19 vaccination and testing site at the Eckhart Public Library Wednesday, Oct. 12 and Thursday, Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
These clinics will have Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on hand to vaccinate people ages 5 and up. The new bivalent COVID-19 booster will also be on hand and available for people 12 and up who have had their primary doses. The new booster can be given if it has been at least two months since the last COVID-19 vaccination.
It is also recommended that people who have had a COVID-19 infection wait at least three months before getting a new booster.
Appointments can be made at ourshot.in.gov. Walk-ins are also welcome.
The Judy A. Morrill Center in Garrett will also be hosting an Indiana State Department of Health Mobile COVID-19 clinic from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.
The health department, supported by DeKalb Homeland Security and the Dayspring Community Church, is hosting a free, drive-through flu vaccination clinic and food drive on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dayspring Community Church, 2305 Indiana Ave.
Vaccinations will be given until 2 p.m. or until the supply is gone. Participants will drive-through a series of stations, receive their vaccination in the arm — remember to wear short sleeves — and drive away. For those interested, free donations of canned goods, non-perishable food items or cash will be collected for the St. Martin’s Soup Kitchen in Garrett.
The health department is also hosting additional free flu only vaccine clinics during the following dates and times. Vaccine will be administered at the DeKalb County Health Department to anyone 6 months of age and older.
The clinic dates are 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10; 1:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 and Thursday, Oct. 20 and from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19.
These are walk-in clinics and vaccine will be administered until the supply is gone.
