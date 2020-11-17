FORT WAYNE — Allen County and Fort Wayne officials imposed new restrictions Tuesday to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder said DeKalb and other surrounding counties have agreed to follow Allen County’s lead “with minor exceptions.” He promised an announcement later Tuesday afternoon.
Dr. Matthew Sutter, Allen County Health Commissioner, said he expects surrounding counties to issue similar rules.
Sutter and other Allen County officials spoke during an 11 a.m. news conference.
Allen, DeKalb and other counties are expected to move to “red” status when the state releases new ratings Wednesday, he said.
Under red status, Sutter said, Allen County will:
• not approve plans for events with more than 100 participants;
• restrict restaurants and bars to 50% capacity indoors, but allow 100% capacity outdoors;
• require bars and restaurants to close from midnight to 5 a.m.;
• ban self-service salad bars or buffets; and
• restrict gyms to 50% capacity.
No restrictions will be imposed on stores or salons where people can wear masks, Sutter said. It will be up to business owners to enforce wearing of masks, he added.
“What we’ve found is that masks are very effective, and enforcement is very difficult at this point,” Sutter said.
The order does not affect schools.
“Right now it appears that in school is the safest place for children to be outside the home,” Sutter said.
Sutter called on people to avoid high-risk situations such as birthday parties, sleepovers and small family gatherings.
“I would urge people to stop, at this point, having multi-family gatherings,” Sutter said. “This is a great year for a Zoom Thanksgiving. I really worry, as we move into the holiday season, if people continue to do things as normal.”
Sutter said he wants to be sensitive to business owners.
“That’s the last thing we want to do, is have another shutdown,” said Allen County commissioner Richard Beck. He offered support for Sutter’s orders.
“Take these seriously because it is a serious situation,” Beck said.
“I believe that we need to take even stronger steps to protect our community.” Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry said.
Starting Monday, Fort Wayne will shut down its Citizens Square city government center and park facilities and require city employees except public safety officials to work from home until Jan. 19, Henry said.
“I have a moral responsibility to protect my staff and those citizens who need services in this building,” the mayor said.
“We will do whatever it takes to protect our citizens, to protect our families,” Henry said. “I’m not sure that the vast majority of our citizens are listening. We need to put the hammer down, and we need to take appropriate action to convince our citizens that we’re serious about this.”
