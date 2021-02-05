AUBURN — Auburn Main Street is selling event T-shirts for its second We Love Auburn Month Pub Crawl, which will take place Saturday, Feb. 27, from 4-10 p.m.
T-shirts priced at $20 and are on sale at https://auburnmainstreetpubcrawl2021.itemorder.com.
Pub Crawl sponsors are Auburn Brewing Company; Mad Anthony’s Taproom; Auburn Moose Lodge, which will offer free pool, darts and shuffleboard; The Italian Grille; White Oak Wine Cafe; Mimi’s Retreat; and Four Crowns.
We Love Auburn Month events continue today when DeKalb County Haunts leads haunted walking tours in downtown Auburn. Participants will learn some history and hear haunted stories about some of the most historic downtown buildings.
Tours will meet outside of the 9th Street Brew Coffee House at the corner of Main and 9th streets.
Three tours will run, beginning at at 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Freewill donations for Auburn Main Street will be accepted.
For more information,contact information@auburnmainstreet.org.
