INDIANAPOLIS — State Rep. Ben Smaltz wants Indiana legislators to have a say about future long-term emergencies.
Smaltz, R-Auburn, is co-authoring a bill that would allow state lawmakers to call themselves into session in future crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under current state law, only the governor can call a special session of the Indiana General Assembly. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb chose not to do that in 2020, making rules for the pandemic by himself through executive orders.
“I felt so helpless sitting on the sidelines for the last nine months,” Smaltz said last week. “I really would have liked it if we would have been able to help.”
The bill Smaltz is co-writing with Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne, would allow the legislature to convene after a governor’s emergency order was in place for 30 days.
The Speaker of the House and president of the Senate would have the power to call their chambers into session. Both would have to agree in order for a special session to occur.
“Simply not recalling back into session would be an endorsement to continue for another 30 days” with a governor’s emergency orders, Smaltz said.
Smaltz said he believes the governor’s emergency powers were intended for short-term situations such as floods and tornadoes.
“These powers didn’t contemplate months, years-long” emergencies such as the pandemic, Smaltz said.
“It’s difficult to be overly critical” of how Holcomb handled the situation on his own, Smaltz said. “I think the governor has done the best he could do with the information he had when he had to make the decisions.”
Smaltz said he has called the governor’s office frequently to register his agreement or disagreement with the pandemic rules.
A number of legislators objected when Holcomb proposed penalties for Hoosiers who do not wear face masks in public.
“He worked with us, and he withdrew that,” Smaltz said.
However, Smaltz said he thought the governor’s orders regarding restaurants have been “very helpful” to those businesses.
Elsewhere, passing a two-year budget will be “the overarching task” for state legislators in their 2021 session that began Monday.
The impact of COVID on the state budget was “not as dire and devastating as anticipated,” Smaltz said. “Thanks to Indiana’s fiscal responsibility, the state has been able to continue services.”
That stands in contrast to other states who “have not saved for the rainy day, and we have,” Smaltz said.
He hopes legislators will help Indiana “microbusinesses,” which he calls “the mom-and-pops on Main Street.”
Those very small businesses often are lumped in with “small businesses” that can be much larger, Smaltz said. He has authored a bill to define a microbusiness as one with fewer than five employees and less than $500,000 annual income.
“What I want to do is make sure there’s a mechanism there for these microbusinesses to receive help,” Smaltz said.
Smaltz also will push for a law to limit the increase of a home’s property tax assessment to 3% per year or the rate of inflation, whichever is less, if no improvements occurred.
Indiana’s property tax caps limit the percentage of an assessment on which a homestead can be taxed. However, state law does not limit how fast an assessment can rise.
“I’ve had many, many constituent calls — complaints — about their assessments on their home, their primary residence, increasing at an unsustainable rate,” Smaltz said. That can occur when someone buys a neighboring property and increases its value and the assessments on those around it.
“We need to protect these people from being taxed out of their homes,” Smaltz said.
Smaltz also will sponsor a bill to give all emergency responders the same protections against assault.
His bill would increase the crime of assaulting a first responder, such as a firefighter or paramedic, to the same felony level as assaulting a police officer.
“To watch these folks run headlong into a dangerous situation … and then contemplate them being assaulted as they’re trying to save lives — it is untenable,” Smaltz said. “People that would harm them need to be appropriately disciplined.”
Smaltz said he will support efforts to improve broadband service in rural areas.
“Part of the problem is convincing the folks in the large municipalities … that the internet availability in the rural parts of Indiana is not adequate,” he said.
In rural areas, he said, large internet providers “scoop up” profitable industrial customers but do not provide service to residents. Indiana needs to tell providers they must serve the entire community, he said.
“I feel this is a cycle that will keep many parts of my district and the state as a whole in the internet Stone Age,” Smaltz said. “In some parts of my district, the internet is so poor — if it exists at all — that you’d be better off writing a note and taping it to a rock and throwing it,” he said. Internet service maps may show coverage, “but when you actually try to get that access, it’s just not there,” he added.
Smaltz said he will be on the alert for attempts to weaken laws he sponsored previously to prevent “surprise billing” for medical procedures by out-of-network providers and require good-faith estimates on the costs of procedures.
“This session is all about protecting the protections that we put in place and not having them overturned,” he said.
