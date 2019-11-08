AUBURN — The Children First Center and Auburn Kiwanis Club members began baking Holiday Loaf, the popular Erton Manon pumpkin bread recipe, on Friday to kick off their 48th annual Holiday Loaf sales.
Holiday Loaf will be available for purchase at Auburn Presbyterian Church, 111 W. 12th St., today through 4 p.m. Bread also may be purchased at local retailers.
Proceeds help support Children First Center services for vulnerable families and children in DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Whitley counties.
Beginning Monday, bread can be purchased for $3.50 per loaf at the Children First Center campus, 1752 Wesley Road, Auburn and from numerous area merchants.
Businesses selling Holiday Loaf this year are:
• Albion: Albion Village Foods, Community State Bank;
• Angola: Campbell & Fetter Bank, Rural King;
• Auburn: Auburn Family Dentistry, Ben Davis Ford, Beacon Credit Union (both 7th Street and Grandstaff branches), Carbaugh Jewelers, Classic City NAPA, Community State Bank, Family Farm & Home, Farmers & Merchants State Bank, Heimach Senior Center (DeKalb County Council on Aging), Hicksville Bank, Jeremiah’s, Mike Thomas Realtors, ProFed Credit Union, Richards Restaurant, Shear Expressions Salon, Shepherd’s Chrysler, Sprinkling Can, The Star newspaper office;
• Butler: Kaiser’s, NAPA, Farmer’s & Merchants State Bank;
• Corunna: Albright’s Grocery;
• Garrett: Beacon Credit Union, Garrett Hardware, Miller’s Grocery;
• Fremont: Pickle Factory at the Outlet Mall;
• Hamilton: Farmers State Bank, Hamilton Village Foods; and
• Kendallville: Baker’s Fruit & Flower Farm, Rural King Supply, ProFed Credit Union.
