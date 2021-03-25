AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Thursday reported one death of a COVID-19 positive patient and five new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The person who died was above the age of 90, and no further information about the death will be given, the department said.
The death is the 78th of a DeKalb County resident with COVID-19, the first death reported since March 10 and the third during March.
A total of 31 cases have been confirmed in the past seven days — an average of 4.4 per day. Thursday marks the 28th consecutive day with new cases in single digits.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,985 since the start of the pandemic.
The new patients include one between birth and age 10; one in the 21-30 age bracket; one between ages 31-40; and two between ages 51-60.
