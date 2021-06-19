KENDALLVILLE — John Wilhelm of Kendallville will celebrate his 90th birthday. He was born June 23, 1931.
He and his wife, Jane (Miser) Wilhelm, marked their 65th wedding anniversary on Jan. 1. They have two sons, Jerry Wilhelm, whose wife, Christine, is deceased, of Waterloo, and Jay and Dawn Wilhelm of Fort Wayne. They also have five grandchildren.
A celebration with family and friends will be held Sunday, June 27.
